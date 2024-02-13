OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
OCCIO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.
About OFS Credit
