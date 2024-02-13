Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.29.
ODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Oddity Tech
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
ODD opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.