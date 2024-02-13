Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

ODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter.

ODD opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

