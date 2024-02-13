NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) to Issue $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NXG opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider Jerry V. Swank purchased 8,900 shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.