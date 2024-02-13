NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SRV opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 166.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $357,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

