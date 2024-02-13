NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $580.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.10.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.98 on Tuesday, hitting $730.46. 27,455,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,028,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

