NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $616.35 Average PT from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $616.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $722.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.