Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 714.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NPV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,876,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $931,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

