Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 390,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $28,626.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1,159.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,232,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,165,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,104 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 464,683 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period.

NYSE:JPC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 278,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,938. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

