Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUV opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.