Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 38,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,011. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

In other news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

