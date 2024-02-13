NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
NWH.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.29.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
