Northrop Grumman (NOC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2024 – Northrop Grumman had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $515.00.

1/26/2024 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $560.00 to $540.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/16/2024 – Northrop Grumman had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $505.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $473.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $541.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $451.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after buying an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after buying an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,289,000 after buying an additional 142,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

