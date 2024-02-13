Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $237.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,767. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.75. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $247.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

