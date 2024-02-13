Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $646,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 218,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.