New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) recently:

2/8/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.50.

2/7/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.50.

2/7/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.50.

2/7/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/2/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

1/31/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/22/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/3/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2023 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2023 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

