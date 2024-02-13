Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

NBIX stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.79. The company had a trading volume of 252,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

