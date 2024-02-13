Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.33.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
