Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

