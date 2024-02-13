NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

