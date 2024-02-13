Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Position Decreased by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,954 shares during the period. Nerdy makes up approximately 0.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 268,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRDY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,751.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,377.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,751.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,377.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,449 shares of company stock worth $283,100 in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

