Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,881 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Neogen worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,038,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,594,000 after purchasing an additional 671,832 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,849,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,035 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,815,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Neogen by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,396,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

