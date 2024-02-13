Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

MO stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

