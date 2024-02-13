Needham & Company LLC Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $125.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.36.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $113.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 165.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,015 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

