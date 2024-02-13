Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
