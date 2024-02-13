Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 2,978 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

