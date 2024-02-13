Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

