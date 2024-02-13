Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $783,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,979 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $787.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $728.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.