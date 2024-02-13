Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,563 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,256,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,072,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

