Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 20,644 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,905,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.41. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

