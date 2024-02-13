Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,485 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.