Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

