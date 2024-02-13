Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 715,892 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Barclays cut their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE EVRG opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

