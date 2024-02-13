Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $8,131,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $1,905,000.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

