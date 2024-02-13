MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,821 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of MSCI worth $172,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $590.19 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

