MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.21. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 213.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MSA Safety by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MSA Safety by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSA Safety

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.