Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY24 guidance to $10.25-11.00 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $401.07 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

