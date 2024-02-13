Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 1,564,723 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after buying an additional 613,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $241.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,725. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.80 and its 200 day moving average is $253.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

