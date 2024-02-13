Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ACGL stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. 146,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

