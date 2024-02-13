Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $729.87 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $613.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.61.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $495,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,557,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,773 shares of company stock valued at $104,723,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

