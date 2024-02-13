monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $212.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.64. monday.com has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

