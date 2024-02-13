MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKSI. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,345,783. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,672,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after purchasing an additional 840,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $60,664,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

