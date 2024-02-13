Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,386 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

