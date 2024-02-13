Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,081 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

