Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Ameren worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameren by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Ameren by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $91.18.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.