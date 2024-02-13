Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $729.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $613.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,773 shares of company stock worth $104,723,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

