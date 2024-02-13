Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 510.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $236.21 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

