Metro (MRU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Metro (TSE: MRU) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2024 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$75.00.

1/23/2024 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$74.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2024 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MRU opened at C$69.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro Inc. has a 1-year low of C$65.43 and a 1-year high of C$78.88.

Get Metro Inc alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 4.2595326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.