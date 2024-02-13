MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

