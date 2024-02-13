MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.
