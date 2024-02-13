Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Pan American Silver makes up about 1.2% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

