Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 67.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

