Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

