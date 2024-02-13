Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.02.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
